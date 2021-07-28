Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report released on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

