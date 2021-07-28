Hord (HORD) Reaches Market Cap of $6.60 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $413,598.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00099659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.84 or 0.99783630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.44 or 0.00786233 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,366,808 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

