Horizon Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,921.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $13,921.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00101237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00122886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,423.26 or 1.00197991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.00788547 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

