Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 110.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,894,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,370,000 after acquiring an additional 134,636 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP stock opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,116,112. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

