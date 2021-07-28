Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.66. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 156,004 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 470.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Houston American Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

