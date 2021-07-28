HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

