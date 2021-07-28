HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.36

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.36 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 136,326 shares trading hands.

HSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £130.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.36.

In other news, insider Paul Quested purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.