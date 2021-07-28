Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $40.75

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.75, but opened at $44.21. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 16,416 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

