Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.90. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $130.69 and a 52 week high of $201.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

