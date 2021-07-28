HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.29.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $585.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $222.48 and a 1-year high of $616.45.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

