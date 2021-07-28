Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 million, a PE ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $38,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $59,336.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 366,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Hudson Technologies worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

