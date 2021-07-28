Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $20.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $20.80 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $81.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $83.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $91.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $467.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

