Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Humana by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 17.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $467.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

