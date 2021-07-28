Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HUM opened at $467.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.46. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.65.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

