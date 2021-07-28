Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $467.50

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $467.50, but opened at $448.00. Humana shares last traded at $433.74, with a volume of 6,287 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Humana by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,976,000 after purchasing an additional 265,167 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Humana (NYSE:HUM)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
