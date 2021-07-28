Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $467.50

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $467.50, but opened at $448.00. Humana shares last traded at $433.74, with a volume of 6,287 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Humana by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,976,000 after purchasing an additional 265,167 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

