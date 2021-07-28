Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 117,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 770% from the average daily volume of 13,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

