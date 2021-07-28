HUNT Hits Market Cap of $31.61 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. HUNT has a total market cap of $31.61 million and $18.25 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00754003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

