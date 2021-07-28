Hyper Finance (HYFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $692,986.92 and $64.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

