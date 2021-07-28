HyperCash Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $30.43 million and $2.45 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,891.03 or 1.00109319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00028802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.40 or 0.00967177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00348002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00379582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00066358 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004127 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

