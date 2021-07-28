Hyve (HYVE) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $316,290.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00101172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00122166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.69 or 0.99458943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.