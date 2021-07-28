I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $60.70

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.70, but opened at $64.85. I-Mab shares last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 7,568 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.