I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $60.70

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.70, but opened at $64.85. I-Mab shares last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 7,568 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
