IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAC stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

