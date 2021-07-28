Ï„Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11,492.63 or 0.28629319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $28,328.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00101172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00122166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.69 or 0.99458943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

