ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.49

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 77052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth $173,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 5.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 104,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,605,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,223,000 after buying an additional 742,413 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 405,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 28,731 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

