iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ICLK traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $555.58 million, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.53. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,758 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,421,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,828,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,771,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at about $10,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

