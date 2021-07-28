ICU Medical (ICUI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

