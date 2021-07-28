Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report sales of $22.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.48 million and the highest is $22.90 million. Identiv reported sales of $19.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

INVE opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $334.58 million, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Identiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.