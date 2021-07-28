Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Identiv worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVE. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Identiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.