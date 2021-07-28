IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 2.4% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $694.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,371. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $696.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $612.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

