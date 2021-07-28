IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.95

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and traded as low as $34.83. IGM Financial shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 100 shares.

IGIFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.8522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

