iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ILIAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

iliad stock remained flat at $$6.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20. iliad has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

