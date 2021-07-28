IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. 23,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,789. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $982.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAX. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.