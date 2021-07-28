IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

