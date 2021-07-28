IMAX’s (IMAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

IMAX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth about $2,373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 646.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 127.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 269,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 151,021 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

