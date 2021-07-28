Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.69 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.38.

PI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. 178,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,535. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68. Impinj has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

