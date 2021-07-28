Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Incyte worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,147. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

