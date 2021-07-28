Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 121,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 658,338 shares.The stock last traded at $18.63 and had previously closed at $18.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.29.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

