Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $445.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.