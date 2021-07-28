Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 172,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,354. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26.

Several analysts have commented on IDEXY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

