Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Down to $46.44

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $45.22. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 1,410 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.4249 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

