Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the June 30th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Information Services Group stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 542.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,914 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 330,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 150,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
