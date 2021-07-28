Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the June 30th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Information Services Group stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 542.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,914 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 330,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 150,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

