ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. UBS Group set a $13.01 price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Saturday, July 10th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE ING opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

