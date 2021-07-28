Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.