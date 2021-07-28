Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0424

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. Innova has a market cap of $292,476.96 and $46.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001108 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.