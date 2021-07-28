Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS IVDN opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28. Innovative Designs has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.65.
About Innovative Designs
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.