Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS IVDN opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28. Innovative Designs has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.