Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-$197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.05 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INOV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,135. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

