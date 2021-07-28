Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$778 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.76 million.Inovalon also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.200 EPS.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 854,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.50. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

