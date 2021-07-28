Inovalon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,610% compared to the average volume of 90 call options.

INOV stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 242,492 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Inovalon by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 141,417 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Inovalon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

