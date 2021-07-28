Inseego (INSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

