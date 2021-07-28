Insider Buying: Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) General Counsel Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ABSI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 1,213,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,090. Absci Corp has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

